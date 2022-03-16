Senior (LON:SNR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 128.80 ($1.67). Senior shares last traded at GBX 123.30 ($1.60), with a volume of 397,827 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNR. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 150 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 137 ($1.78) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.48).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 136.16. The company has a market cap of £517.14 million and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.59.

In other Senior news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 20,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,600 ($31,989.60). Also, insider David Squires acquired 35,000 shares of Senior stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £41,300 ($53,706.11). Insiders purchased a total of 155,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,790,000 in the last quarter.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

