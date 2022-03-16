Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

