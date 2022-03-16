Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in February

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SQZZF opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. Serica Energy has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
About Serica Energy
