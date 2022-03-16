Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Short Interest Up 27.2% in February

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 3,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 36.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Properties Trust will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $112,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.