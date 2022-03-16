Sessia Hits Market Capitalization of $255,646.14 (KICKS)

Sessia (KICKS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0282 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $255,646.14 and approximately $24,432.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sessia Coin Profile

KICKS is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

