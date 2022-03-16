Shane Williams Sells 35,000 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Shane Williams sold 35,000 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.57, for a total value of C$579,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$828,500.

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63.

Get Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SKE. Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC set a C$20.00 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.