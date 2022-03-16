Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $187.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81.
STTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
