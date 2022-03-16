Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Shift Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shift Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.94. 6,925,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,768,652. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Shift Technologies by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

