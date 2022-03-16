Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

SFT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 53,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,810. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $154.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 23.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 114.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 47.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

