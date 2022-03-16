Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

SCVL stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49. Shoe Carnival has a 1 year low of $26.42 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $952.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 116,121 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $2,516,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

