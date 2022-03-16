Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

NYSE SHOP traded up $41.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $594.62. 92,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,774,799. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $510.02 and a 12 month high of $1,762.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $833.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,241.34. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $876.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

About Shopify (Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.