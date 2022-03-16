Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Cake Box (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.11) price target on shares of Cake Box in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Cake Box alerts:

LON CBOX opened at GBX 227 ($2.95) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £90.80 million and a P/E ratio of 18.55. Cake Box has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 428 ($5.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In other Cake Box news, insider Alison Green bought 6,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 342 ($4.45) per share, for a total transaction of £20,520 ($26,684.01). Also, insider Jaswir Singh bought 14,000 shares of Cake Box stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.25) per share, for a total transaction of £35,000 ($45,513.65).

About Cake Box (Get Rating)

Cake Box Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 150 franchise stores. It also engages in property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Enfield, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.