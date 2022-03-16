Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MKS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.67) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.06) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.45) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.38) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.06).

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 161.95 ($2.11) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 200.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 203.21. The company has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 107.97. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 263 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

