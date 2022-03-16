Short Interest in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Increases By 28.3%

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 314,100 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the February 13th total of 244,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Abcam during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Abcam during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Abcam by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABCM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abcam from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abcam presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Abcam has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.39.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

