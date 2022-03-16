Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Rises By 36.5%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AMHG opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.75.

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc engages in owning, operating, and franchising fast casual dining concepts in the United States and Europe. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated and franchised 35 fast casual restaurants under the American Burger Company, The Burger Joint, and Little Big Burger names in the United States; and 1 full-service restaurant under the Hooters name in the United Kingdom.

