Short Interest in Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG) Rises By 36.5%

Amergent Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AMHG opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.44. Amergent Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.75.
Amergent Hospitality Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
