Short Interest in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Rises By 37.0%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 851,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE BWXT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. 30,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $591.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.37 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 14.40%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

In other BWX Technologies news, CAO Richard W. Loving sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jason S. Kerr sold 2,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $109,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,189 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

