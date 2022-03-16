Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rises By 20.0%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.08.
ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%.
About ClearPoint Neuro (Get Rating)
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
