Short Interest in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Rises By 20.0%

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. ClearPoint Neuro has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.98, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.08.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,176,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in ClearPoint Neuro in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,232,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 541.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 148,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 140.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

