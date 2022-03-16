Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Grows By 33.2%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,500 shares, an increase of 33.2% from the February 13th total of 360,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director William Thompson sold 2,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $91,667.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 190.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.26.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 13.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

