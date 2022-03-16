Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Expands By 26.1%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 85,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donegal Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Donegal Group by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGICA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. 41,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,312. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market cap of $423.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.50 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGICA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

