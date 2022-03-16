Short Interest in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Expands By 34.3%

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.86. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18. Encore Wire has a twelve month low of $65.26 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $4.49. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $687.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Encore Wire by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 74,598 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,922,000 after acquiring an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,375,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth about $30,462,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after buying an additional 34,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

