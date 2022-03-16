Short Interest in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI) Declines By 26.9%

First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 231,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the February 13th total of 317,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FWBI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. 2,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.64. First Wave BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Maxim Group downgraded First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Wave BioPharma by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth $31,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

