Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Decreases By 28.7%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 243,000 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the February 13th total of 340,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.34. 48,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,338. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,196,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at about $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after buying an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 77,675 shares during the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

