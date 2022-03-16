Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Decreases By 26.8%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

