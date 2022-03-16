Short Interest in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Decreases By 26.8%

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIMGet Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Simec during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SIM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,624. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.50. Grupo Simec has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.