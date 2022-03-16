Short Interest in Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Grows By 39.5%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS HHDS remained flat at $$0.15 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Highlands REIT has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Get Highlands REIT alerts:

About Highlands REIT (Get Rating)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Highlands REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highlands REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.