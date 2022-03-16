Short Interest in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Increases By 22.5%

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 62,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBEX. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 13,027.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 406,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,803,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,088,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. 35.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.65. 6 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.77. IBEX has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $307.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IBEX will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBEX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

IBEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

