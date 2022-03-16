Short Interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Decreases By 22.8%

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,687,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,135. The stock has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.96. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $137.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KOD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $77.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

In other news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 133,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $7,577,915.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648 and have sold 1,013,900 shares valued at $10,256,331. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

