Short Interest in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY) Declines By 20.5%

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,741,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 790,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 390,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,902. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I is based in United States.

