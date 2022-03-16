Short Interest in Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Declines By 34.3%

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 13th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of MFCSF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,330. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Medical Facilities has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

MFCSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 in a report on Friday.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

