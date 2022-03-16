Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Drops By 29.4%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($7.15) to GBX 505 ($6.57) in a research report on Monday.

NWITY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $2.88. 44,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. Network International has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

