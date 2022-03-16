Short Interest in Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT) Drops By 18.4%

Orange County Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,063,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Orange County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,020,000. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,184,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 401,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after purchasing an additional 156,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the third quarter worth $5,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Orange County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 12,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.89. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $42.61.

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Orange County Bancorp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

