Short Interest in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Rises By 22.7%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,360,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on PANW. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.12, for a total transaction of $6,529,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,126 shares of company stock valued at $16,489,970 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.70. The company had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,086. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.41. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $598.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

