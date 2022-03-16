Short Interest in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Declines By 34.0%

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 145,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. 1,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,677. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PME. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 123.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 45,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, engages in ocean fishing and sale of frozen marine catches. Its products include Japanese threadfin bream, red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret, silver seaperch, slender shad, and spanish mackarel. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Fuzhou, China.

