Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Declines By 29.4%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the February 13th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
SAXPY opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $20.18 and a one year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.15.
Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sampo Oyj engages in the administration of insurance subsidiaries and management of investment portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Life Insurance and Holding Business. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.
