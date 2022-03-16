Short Interest in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Declines By 25.3%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SCHN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.00. 235,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $35.34 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.06 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,886 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 696,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,082,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 331,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after buying an additional 305,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

