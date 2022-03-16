Short Interest in Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Increases By 30.5%

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the February 13th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Shares of SVLKF opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Silver Lake Resources has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.
About Silver Lake Resources (Get Rating)
