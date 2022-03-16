Short Interest in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Decreases By 35.1%

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the February 13th total of 8,950,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 796,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,971,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the third quarter worth $9,605,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 119.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after acquiring an additional 287,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.82.

TRN stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.32. 20,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.30. Trinity Industries has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

