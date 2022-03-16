Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) Drops By 31.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTWG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,716,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.32. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

