Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Drops By 34.7%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of voxeljet by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of voxeljet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in voxeljet by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in voxeljet by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

