Short Interest in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) Rises By 29.7%

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,250,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the February 13th total of 11,760,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

UP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research cut Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

NYSE UP traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,590,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. Wheels Up Experience has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.