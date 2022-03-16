Short Interest in XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX) Expands By 20.0%

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 812,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 412,679 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,789,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,705,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in XPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in XPAC Acquisition by 1,783.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 411,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Get XPAC Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.66. XPAC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $9.80.

XPAC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. XPAC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.