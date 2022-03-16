Sigma Lithium (OTCMKTS:SGMLF) Trading Up 0.4%

Sigma Lithium Corporation (OTCMKTS:SGMLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.00. Approximately 2,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGMLF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigma Lithium (SGMLF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.