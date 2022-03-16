Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,932 Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CGC opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.94. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $36.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.60 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 71.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

