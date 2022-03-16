Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period.

Shares of FV opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $51.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

