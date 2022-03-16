Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.47 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.55.

