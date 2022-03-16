Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 926,700 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 653,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $56.60 and a 12 month high of $96.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.85 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 30.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIMO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

