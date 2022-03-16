SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.02

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 867017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBEA)
SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.
