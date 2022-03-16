SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.02

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 867017 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

