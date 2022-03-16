Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SHI stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.45. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 91.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

