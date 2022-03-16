SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SITIY opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31. SITC International has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73.

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

