SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SKIL. Citigroup cut their price target on SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Colliers Securities started coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SKIL opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. SkillSoft has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in shares of SkillSoft by 272.7% in the third quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,155,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after buying an additional 845,329 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $11,194,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkillSoft by 13.1% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 11,211,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,061,000 after buying an additional 1,300,598 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in SkillSoft during the third quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

