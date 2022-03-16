SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) Trading Down 6%

SLM Solutions Group AG (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.92 ($14.20) and last traded at €13.20 ($14.51). Approximately 44,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 48,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.04 ($15.43).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($24.18) price target on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average is €14.54 and its 200 day moving average is €16.68. The company has a market cap of $280.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.24.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

