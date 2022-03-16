SmartCash Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $120,273.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

